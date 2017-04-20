Marketing South Mississippi as 'One Coast' pays off

According to Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast’s year end report, 2016 was a good year for tourism in South Mississippi.

The number of visitors climbed more than 8 percent and spending increased to $1.99 billion; 10 percent more than 2015.

Additionally, the report shows a 6 percent increase in hotel room inventory in 2016. There are now 14,633 hotel rooms, with 1,500 in the process of being built. Once complete, total inventory will exceed pre-Katrina hotel room numbers of 16,092.

Also, non-casino hotel revenue increased by 8 percent, and overall gaming revenue was up more than 5 percent. Leisure and hospitality jobs increased to 30,300, up from 2012 by 2,410 jobs.

Plus, in 2016 in South Mississippi the tourism industry made $81 million in capital improvements.

Renee Arenge says the end of the year report shows that marketing South Mississippi as 'One Coast' is working. She expects the numbers to grow and hit the goal of seven million visitors by 2020.

