Lyrid meteor shower this weekend

The Lyrid meteor shower will be visible this weekend. Activity is expected to peak just before dawn on Saturday, Apr 22.

The bright meteors should be visible to the naked eye. So, no special equipment will be necessary to view.

To increase your odds of seeing a meteor from this shower, try viewing from an area that is away from city lights.

Will we have nice weather conditions for viewing the Lyrid meteor shower this year?

"Unfortunately, a cold front will be moving into the Gulf Coast region on Saturday," WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams said. "As this front moves in, it will bring cloudier skies by Saturday and rain by Saturday night into early Sunday."

"The good news is that you can still view the Lyrids on the nights before and after the peak, Friday and Sunday," said Williams. "I think our best night for viewing will be Thursday night into Friday morning as there should be the fewest clouds. Even though it's not exactly the peak, there should still be a few meteors for those patient enough to sit it out."

Here's the expected local weather conditions for the Lyrid meteor shower, according to Thursday's forecast:

Thursday night (Apr 20) to Friday morning (Apr 21): Mostly clear sky, temperatures in the 60s.

Friday night (Apr 21) to Saturday morning (Apr 22): Starting off mostly clear in the evening and then becoming cloudier overnight, temperatures in the 60s

Saturday night (Apr 22) to Sunday morning (Apr 23): Scattered showers, temperatures in the 60s and 50s

