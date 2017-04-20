Tropical Depression One forms in the Atlantic - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Tropical Depression One forms in the Atlantic

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
Connect
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
Connect
Subtropical Depression One managed to transition into a fully-fledged tropical system on Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. Subtropical Depression One managed to transition into a fully-fledged tropical system on Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

2017's first real tropical depression has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Depression One was located about 700 miles west of the Azores on Thursday morning with maximum winds of 35 miles per hour. T.D. One was moving to the northwest at 14 miles per hour.

T.D. One is expected to continue on a path to the northwest before dissipating over the northern Atlantic Ocean later this week, bringing no hazards to land areas.

You may remember this system from Wednesday as 'Subtropical Depression One.' Well, it managed to transition into a fully-fledged, warm-cored, tropical system on Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters noticed how clusters of thunderstorms began to gather symmetrically around Subtropical Depression One's circulation center, a tell-tale sign of tropical systems.

Click here to learn more about the differences between subtropical systems and tropical systems.

"Still no threat to us," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "But, it's sure early considering June 1st is when hurricane season officially starts and we already have our first tropical depression."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • WLOX First Alert Weather BlogsMore>>

  • Lyrid meteor shower this weekend

    Lyrid meteor shower this weekend

    Thursday, April 20 2017 2:43 PM EDT2017-04-20 18:43:45 GMT
    Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekendLyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend

    The bright meteors should be visible to the naked eye. So, no special equipment will be necessary to view.

    More >>

    The bright meteors should be visible to the naked eye. So, no special equipment will be necessary to view.

    More >>

  • Tropical Depression One forms in the Atlantic

    Tropical Depression One forms in the Atlantic

    Thursday, April 20 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-04-20 16:49:02 GMT
    Subtropical Depression One managed to transition into a fully-fledged tropical system on Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.Subtropical Depression One managed to transition into a fully-fledged tropical system on Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

    Subtropical Depression One managed to transition into a fully-fledged, warm-cored, tropical system on Thursday morning,

    More >>

    Subtropical Depression One managed to transition into a fully-fledged, warm-cored, tropical system on Thursday morning,

    More >>

  • Tropics off to an early start with Subtropical Depression One

    Tropics off to an early start with Subtropical Depression One

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 12:56 PM EDT2017-04-19 16:56:28 GMT
    Tropical activity is starting early this year in the Atlantic with a subtropical depression forming on Wednesday.Tropical activity is starting early this year in the Atlantic with a subtropical depression forming on Wednesday.

    With the official start to hurricane season over a month away, activity is beginning to kick up in the Atlantic. A low pressure system has formed into a subtropical depression on Wednesday.

    More >>

    With the official start to hurricane season over a month away, activity is beginning to kick up in the Atlantic. A low pressure system has formed into a subtropical depression on Wednesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly