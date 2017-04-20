Tropical Depression One forms in the Atlantic

Subtropical Depression One managed to transition into a fully-fledged tropical system on Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

2017's first real tropical depression has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Depression One was located about 700 miles west of the Azores on Thursday morning with maximum winds of 35 miles per hour. T.D. One was moving to the northwest at 14 miles per hour.

T.D. One is expected to continue on a path to the northwest before dissipating over the northern Atlantic Ocean later this week, bringing no hazards to land areas.

You may remember this system from Wednesday as 'Subtropical Depression One.' Well, it managed to transition into a fully-fledged, warm-cored, tropical system on Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters noticed how clusters of thunderstorms began to gather symmetrically around Subtropical Depression One's circulation center, a tell-tale sign of tropical systems.

Click here to learn more about the differences between subtropical systems and tropical systems.

"Still no threat to us," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "But, it's sure early considering June 1st is when hurricane season officially starts and we already have our first tropical depression."

