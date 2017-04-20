Tropical Depression One forms in the Atlantic

The bright meteors should be visible to the naked eye. So, no special equipment will be necessary to view.More >>
Subtropical Depression One managed to transition into a fully-fledged, warm-cored, tropical system on Thursday morning,More >>
With the official start to hurricane season over a month away, activity is beginning to kick up in the Atlantic. A low pressure system has formed into a subtropical depression on Wednesday.More >>
It has been a warm and humid Easter Sunday in South Mississippi with temperatures rising into the lower 80s in some spots and dew points into the 70s.More >>
Hurricane season starts June 1, and researchers at Colorado State University have put out their annual extended-range forecast of Atlantic tropical cyclone activity. The forecast is calling for an average to slightly below average year.More >>
