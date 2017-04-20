Mississippi schools raise tuition again after budget cuts

Mississippi's eight public universities say budget cuts mean tuition increases.More >>
The Mississippi Gulf Coast lost a long time leader and public servant who by all accounts loved Biloxi. Danny Guice, Sr. passed away at age 92 leaving behind a history of public service that helped Biloxi though some of its toughest history.More >>
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Long Beach on Wednesday.More >>
A fallen soldier recognized in Pascagoula, more than five decades after his death.More >>
The Navy is asking residents with wells who live southwest of the Seabee Base to contact them. It's part of an effort to make sure certain chemicals are not in their drinking water.More >>
The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.More >>
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
O'Reilly created the template for how to succeed in cable TV punditry, delighting his viewers with unapologetic attacks on liberal politicians and media members that he delivered with gusto.More >>
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
A man was possibly bitten on the foot by a shark at DeBordieu Beach near Pawleys Island, officials confirmed. Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman said they responded to a report of a possible animal bite at about 8:50 a.m., but it is “difficult to confirm if it was a shark.”More >>
A crash involving five vehicles, including two 18-wheelers that caught fire, left one person dead and parts of I-10 closed for several hours. Louisiana State Police reported Ronald Allen, 26, of Alexandria, died in the wreck.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.More >>
