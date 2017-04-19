Group holds rally outside Congressman Palazzo's Biloxi office

The man accused of robbing a bank in Long Beach on Wednesday is now in custody.More >>
Investigators arrested Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, and Elizabeth Thomas, the teen he is accused of kidnapping, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.More >>
The bright meteors should be visible to the naked eye. So, no special equipment will be necessary to view.More >>
Two people are now in custody charged with first-degree murder in George County. John Landry, 35, of Lucedale and Johnny Kendrick, 37, of Leakesville are accused of killing Marcus Jordan Wednesday night.More >>
Subtropical Depression One managed to transition into a fully-fledged, warm-cored, tropical system on Thursday morning,More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.More >>
The TBI says they have found missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas safe in Northern California. Her former teacher, Tad Cummins has been arrested in connection to her kidnapping.More >>
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.More >>
A man was possibly bitten on the foot by a shark at DeBordieu Beach near Pawleys Island, officials confirmed. Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman said they responded to a report of a possible animal bite at about 8:50 a.m., but it is “difficult to confirm if it was a shark.”More >>
A Crenshaw County teenager missing for more than a year has been found more than a thousand miles away. Alissia Freeman came face to face with her family for the first time in more than a year in an emotional reunion.More >>
