Group holds rally outside Congressman Palazzo's Biloxi office

The chants of protesters could be heard outside Congressman Steven Palazzo's Biloxi office Wednesday afternoon, urging him to attend town hall meetings. Members of the group South Mississippi Indivisible protested outside Palazzo's office, chanting "We want a town hall" and "No-show Palazzo."

Biloxi resident Joy Moore said, "We can't seem to get Congressman Palazzo to attend a town hall and answer questions that several constituents have."

She said she and others have tried to contact Palazzo's office repeatedly, and they feel their voices go unheard.

"We can't seem to get a response from him. We've called and emailed, no one can get an appointment," Moore noted.

Congressman Palazzo has said in the past, he's glad to talk with anyone at his office after they set up a meeting.

"I will meet with anybody. I've met with Democrats, I've met with Republicans, Independents, and everybody in between. I'm an EEOC office, you just come on in sit and lets talk and let's do it in a way that's going to be constructive," Palazzo told WLOX News Now in February.

But Ocean Springs resident Melissa Johnson feels Palazzo's absence at town halls makes him appear out of touch.

"Last time he was called out, he spoke of appointments with individuals. But with that, he sees a vastly smaller number of people than those that can arrange to come to town hall meeting," Johnson said.

Gulfport resident and protester Roger Mills said, "Every time I send him a message, I get double talk back, which basically tells me nothing."

We reached out to Congressman Palazzo's office Wednesday for a comment, but had not heard back by air time.

Congressman Palazzo, Senator Thad Cochran, and Senator Roger Wicker have all been invited to attend a constituent-driven town hall this Sunday, which will be held in Biloxi.

