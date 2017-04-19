UPDATE: 2 arrested for murder in George Co.

Two people are now in custody charged with first-degree murder in George County. According to Sheriff Keith Havard, the fatal shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday on TLC Lane.

John Landry, 35, of Lucedale and Johnny Kendrick, 37, of Leakesville are accused of killing Marcus Jordan, who died at the scene.

Landry was arrested after he showed up for medical attention at a local hospital.

Deputies confiscated a gun from Kendrick when they arrested him at his Leakesville home, but they're not sure if it's the murder weapon.

Right now, investigators don't have a motive for the shooting, but interviews are being conducted. Landry and Kendrick are awaiting their initial appearances in court.

