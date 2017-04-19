1 killed in George County shooting

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Long Beach on Wednesday.More >>
Police are on the lookout for multiple suspects after one person was killed in George County Wednesday night.More >>
Stone High School students got a sobering reminder on Wednesday about the consequences of drunk driving.More >>
The Navy is asking residents with wells who live southwest of the Seabee Base to contact them. It's part of an effort to make sure certain chemicals are not in their drinking water.More >>
A fallen soldier recognized in Pascagoula, more than five decades after his death.More >>
Bessemer police say someone stole a car from a convenience store with a 19-month-old baby still inside.More >>
