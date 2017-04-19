1 killed in George County shooting - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

breaking

1 killed in George County shooting

GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Police are on the lookout for multiple suspects after one person was killed in George County Wednesday night. 

According to Sheriff Keith Havard, the fatal shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on TLC Lane. No details about the shooting are available at this time. 

Additionally, it is unclear if the victim died on the scene or at the hospital. 

