1 arrested overnight in deadly George Co. shooting

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Long Beach on Wednesday.More >>
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Long Beach on Wednesday.More >>
A fallen soldier recognized in Pascagoula, more than five decades after his death.More >>
A fallen soldier recognized in Pascagoula, more than five decades after his death.More >>
The Navy is asking residents with wells who live southwest of the Seabee Base to contact them. It's part of an effort to make sure certain chemicals are not in their drinking water.More >>
The Navy is asking residents with wells who live southwest of the Seabee Base to contact them. It's part of an effort to make sure certain chemicals are not in their drinking water.More >>
One family's chance at affordable housing is a day's work closer to reality thanks to a group of women putting in some sweat equity in Gulfport.More >>
One family's chance at affordable housing is a day's work closer to reality thanks to a group of women putting in some sweat equity in Gulfport.More >>
The Deepwater Horizon disaster had an immediate negative impact on the Mississippi Gulf Coast tourism.More >>
The Deepwater Horizon disaster had an immediate negative impact on the Mississippi Gulf Coast tourism.More >>
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.More >>
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.More >>
A deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers that caught fire left parts of I-10 closed for about six hours Wednesday. Louisiana State Police reported at least one person was killed in the crash on I-10 East near LA 415 in Port Allen around 5:30 p.m.More >>
A deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers that caught fire left parts of I-10 closed for about six hours Wednesday. Louisiana State Police reported at least one person was killed in the crash on I-10 East near LA 415 in Port Allen around 5:30 p.m.More >>
Bessemer police confirm 19-month-old Moriah Rudolph has been found in Alabaster and she is safe. The suspect, Jimmy Lee Wells, of Bessemer is in custody.More >>
Bessemer police confirm 19-month-old Moriah Rudolph has been found in Alabaster and she is safe. The suspect, Jimmy Lee Wells, of Bessemer is in custody.More >>