1 arrested overnight in deadly George Co. shooting

George County investigators have arrested one person in connection with a deadly shooting.

According to Sheriff Keith Havard, the fatal shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday on TLC Lane. No details about the shooting are available at this time. Additionally, it is unclear if the victim died on the scene or at the hospital.

Havard told WLOX News Now they are still searching for another possible suspect. We expect more details on the overnight arrest to be released later this morning. We'll update this story when that information is provided.

