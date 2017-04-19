Search of Bayside Park home yields drugs, arrests

Fighting the war on drugs can seem like a never-ending cycle. Tuesday, deputies in Hancock County seized drugs from a home where they've found drugs before and arrested two people who were out on bond for previous drug charges.

It happened at a home on Como Street in the Bayside Park community. Narcotics agents showed up with a search warrant and found large amounts of marijuana and synthetic marijuana, packaged for distribution in about 70 bags. They also discovered packaging and distribution equipment, along with a "significant quantity" of controlled prescription pills.

Germaine Benton, 38, and Leslie Dahl, 32, were arrested and each charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and one count of Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.

At the time of their arrests, both Benton and Dahl were out of jail on bonds for previous felony drug charges. Bond for each was set at $45,000, but both will remain behind bars this time since their previous bonds were revoked.

Officials said this is the second time in six months that a search warrant has been executed on this residence and a large amount of narcotics recovered.

"As this case clearly shows, the battle against illicit drugs in Hancock County is never-ending," said Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam. "The damage caused to children, families, and the public in general by illegal drug use is unacceptable. My deputies and agents will relentlessly continue to identify, arrest, and prosecute anyone involved in the illegal drug trade at any level."

The investigation is continuing and further charges and arrests are expected.

