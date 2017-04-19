Former campus cop gets 20 years for sex crimes

A man who once served as a school resource officer in Moss Point will spend the next 20 years in prison for sex crimes against a 16-year-old female student.

Earlier this week, Kevin Sylvester Williams was convicted of Sexual Battery by a Person in a Position of Trust or Authority and one count of Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes.

Prosecutors said Williams sexually abused a female student, both on and off campus, while he was the school resource officer at Moss Point High School.

"As a campus police officer, this defendant was tasked with the responsibility of keeping the children of the Moss Point school system safe. He chose to ignore that responsibility and instead used his position to prey on young girls," Assistant District Attorney George Huffman said.

At Friday's sentencing, Williams' wife and mother testified and asked the court for leniency. The father of one of the victims also testified, telling the court that the Defendant was trusted by the community and the victims, and he didn’t protect the victims. Instead, he forever changed their future.

On count one, Sexual Battery, Circuit Court Judge Kathy Jackson sentenced Williams to 30 years, 20 years to serve, day for day, followed by 10 years on Post Release Supervision. On count two, Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, he was sentenced to 15 years to serve, day for day. Both counts will run concurrent.

"Twenty-years, day for day, shows no one is above the law. If you harm children, no matter who you are, you will be held accountable," District Attorney Tony Lawrence said. "Mr. Williams abused his position as a police officer, school security officer, father, and step-father. He violated his oath as a security officer, as a law enforcement officer, and his role as a father."

Williams must also pay court costs, along with $5000 in fines, and $1000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund. Once out of prison, he'll have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

