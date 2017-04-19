Former campus cop convicted of sex crimes

A man who once served as a school resource officer in Moss Point was convicted Wednesday of sex crimes against a female student.

After a two-day trial, a jury found Kevin Sylvester Williams guilty of one count of Sexual Battery by a Person in a Position of Trust or Authority and one count of Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes.

Williams was indicted for sexually abusing a female student while he was the school resource officer at Moss Point High School. Prosecutors said the incidents occurred both on and off school property. The Pascagoula Police Department investigated the case.

"This individual was found guilty by the jury after hearing the evidence. For too long, he hurt children in this community, but after today, he will not be able to any longer," District Attorney Tony Lawrence said.

Williams will be sentenced Friday.

