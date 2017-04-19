DUI crash reenactment is sober reminder for students ahead of prom

Stone County Sheriff's Deputies help coordinate the reenactment every year in hopes that prom night memories aren't tarnished by painful ones. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Stone High School students got a sobering reminder on Thursday about the consequences of drunk driving.

With prom coming up in the next few days, first responders pulled out all the stops to recreate a crash scene that hopefully left a lasting impression. About 300 juniors and seniors watched as their classmates recreated a car crash involving a drunk driver

The reenactment was as close to real life as possible.

"His chest was crushed against the steering wheel prior to him going through the windshield, causing several ribs to break," said a teacher as the reenactment was happening.

Police, fire, sheriff's deputies, and EMTs all rushed to the mock scene.

"It was very eye opening. It was just a good experience to have, especially for the whole school with prom coming up this weekend," said Haley Smith.

Smith, a senior at Stone County High School, played the role of the person who called 911.

"Then I recognized the people in the vehicle as my classmates, and it just kind of hit home," said Smith.



The scene got even more somber when a hearse arrived to carry away the body of a student who was pronounced dead.

"....We would rather work it here than actually go out on a real crash and deal with the same situation," said Tyrion Brown.

