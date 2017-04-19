WLOX Editorial: New seat belt law will help save lives

For 50 years, the number of deaths on America's roads was trending downward. Now in the past couple of years that trend has reversed.

Last year 40,000 people died on the roads. 4.6 million survived, but were seriously injured.

We are glad to see the state of Mississippi acting to reduce the likelihood of being killed or seriously injured in an auto crash. Beginning July 1, in addition to front seat drivers and passengers, all back seat passengers must fasten their safety belts. Seat belts save lives. And you don't have to wait until July 1 when it becomes law.

Buckle up today. It just makes sense. That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

