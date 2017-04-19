Long Beach bank reportedly robbed; suspect escapes on bicycle

Police are currently responding to an armed robbery in Long Beach.

Assistant Chief Alan Bond confirms that the Hancock Bank on Beatline Road was robbed shortly before 2:30 p.m. It is not known how much money, if any, was taken from the bank.

Police are searching for a man on bicycle near B Avenue.

WLOX News Now is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

LBPD: Officials are actively search for a white male on a bicycle in the area of B Avenue in Long Beach in connection to a bank robbery pic.twitter.com/gEnUcoLZFX — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) April 19, 2017

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.