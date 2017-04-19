Long Beach bank reportedly robbed; suspect escapes on bicycle - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Long Beach bank reportedly robbed; suspect escapes on bicycle

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

Police are currently responding to an armed robbery in Long Beach. 

Assistant Chief Alan Bond confirms that the Hancock Bank on Beatline Road was robbed shortly before 2:30 p.m. It is not known how much money, if any, was taken from the bank. 

Police are searching for a man on bicycle near B Avenue. 

