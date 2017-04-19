Felony shoplifting suspect arrested in Gulfport

A man wanted in D'Iberville on charges of felony shoplifting was arrested late Tuesday night in Gulfport.

Steven Lee Parker is accused of shoplifting multiple items on multiple occasions, over a two-month time frame. Investigators believe he took fishing reels and other sporting goods equipment from Academy Sports and Outdoors, then pawned the items at coast pawn shops.

Because Parker had prior shoplifting convictions, he was charged with two counts of Felony Shoplifting and is currently being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on bonds totaling $50,000 set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other crime, please contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Remember, tips to Crime Stoppers are confidential and callers can remain anonymous.

