Habitat for Humanity celebrates 10th annual Women Build

One family's chance at affordable housing is a day's work closer to reality. It's all thanks to a group of women, including Mississippi's first lady, putting in some sweat equity in Gulfport.

The power tools were buzzing, the plans were laid out, and for a group of ladies, the day of hard work was just beginning at the 10th annual Habitat for Humanity Women Build Day.

"Never underestimate a woman, that's for sure," said Roianne Guiterrez, of Newman Lumber Company.

First Lady Deborah Bryant added, "Women get things done. It's just a fact."

According to Bryant, working hard to help others is what being first lady is all about.

"I just enjoy being a part of helping others, and reaching out and doing whatever I can," said Bryant. "This is just another opportunity."

The women rolling up their sleeves were glad to be a part of the annual Habitat for Humanity tradition.

"It gives them an opportunity to step outside of their comfort zone is something that is typically considered not women centric," said Angela Thomas with Habitat.

For many of the ladies working on the home build, the feeling of satisfaction is something they will keep with them for a long time. Guiterrez is looking forward to leaving her mark on what will soon house a family that might not otherwise be able to afford a home.

"It's something I can show my kids, my grandkids, people in the future, what we did. What we did as friends, and leaders of the community as women," Guiterrez said.

The home on Curcor Drive should be completed in several months.

