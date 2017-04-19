Smoke in Gautier likely Wednesday's prescribed burn

Prescribed burns, like this one in the De Soto National Forest, take place regularly all across South Mississippi. (Photo source: WLOX)

If you see smoke in Gautier Wednesday, it's likely coming from a prescribe burn scheduled at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge.

The potential burn site is 348 acres located approximately one-mile east-northeast of North Baker Road within the City of Gautier.

Crews use these fires to restore the native wet pine savannah. Burning to remove hazardous fuels is also part of the U.S> Fish & Wildlife Service’s mission.

Recent rains have made burning much safer and meteorological conditions favor smoke dispersal Wednesday. Those conditions allowed for a burn permit to be issued by the State.

#USFWS firefighters plan to conduct a 348 acre prescribed fire today at Mississippi Sandhill Crane NWR #MSfire #rxfire #GoodFires ?? pic.twitter.com/OU01lTWjfh — USFWS Fire SE (@USFWSFireSE) April 19, 2017

