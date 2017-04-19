Tropics off to an early start with Subtropical Depression One

With the official start to hurricane season over a month away, activity is beginning to kick up in the Atlantic. A low pressure system has formed into a subtropical depression on Wednesday.More >>
It has been a warm and humid Easter Sunday in South Mississippi with temperatures rising into the lower 80s in some spots and dew points into the 70s.
Hurricane season starts June 1, and researchers at Colorado State University have put out their annual extended-range forecast of Atlantic tropical cyclone activity. The forecast is calling for an average to slightly below average year.
Sunday was fairly quiet in South Mississippi, but as we move into Monday a big change is on the way.
The WLOX First Alert Weather Team continues to track severe storms moving through South Mississippi. A tornado warning in Jackson County just expired.
