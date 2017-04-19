Tropics off to an early start with Subtropical Depression One

Tropical activity is starting early this year in the Atlantic with a subtropical depression forming on Wednesday.

With the official start to hurricane season more than a month away, tropical activity is beginning to kick up in the Atlantic.

A low pressure system formed into a subtropical depression on Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The system, called Subtropical Depression One, was located about 800 miles southwest of the Azores in the central Atlantic Ocean and was moving to the north-northeast at 8 miles per hour on Wednesday morning with maximum wind speeds of 35 miles per hour.

Should we be concerned?

Subtropical Depression One is expected to bring no threat to North America.

One will become absorbed by a larger cyclone on Thursday, completely losing its tropical characteristics, according to NHC.

"Thankfully, no impacts are expected here in the United States with the system located over a thousand miles away from our country," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "But, it is interesting to see tropical activity firing up a little ahead of schedule. Perhaps it's a sign of warmer water temperatures,"

Why is this system called subtropical? What's the difference between subtropical, tropical, and extratropical systems?

"A tropical system is the type of storm that gets its energy from warm water," Williams explained. "We know these very well on the Gulf Coast as they can rapidly intensify into a hurricane."

"An extratropical system is different," said Williams. "It's a more common type of storm that many are very familiar with; they're the ones that you often hear about pushing cold fronts and warm fronts across the country. These extratropical systems cannot intensify into a hurricane."

"Also, the wind field of each system is organized differently: tropical systems typically pack their strongest winds near the center of the storm whereas extratropical systems spread their strongest winds spread across a large area extending well away from the storm's center," continued Williams.

"A subtropical system is somewhere in between a tropical and extratropical system; it can take on characteristics of both."

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1st.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.