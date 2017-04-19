Myles Brennan can't wait to hit the practice field at LSU this summer

Five quarterbacks are participating in spring football drills in Baton Rouge, culminating with the annual Purple & Gold Spring Football game Saturday night.

Myles Brennan didn't enroll at LSU in January, but says once he reports to LSU he'll be ready to sling the football under the Tigers new offense.

LSU's stale offense is no longer. Head coach Ed Orgeron knew if his Tigers are to vie for national titles, he had to ditch the predictable offense that Les Miles ran into the ground for years.

He hired Pitt offensive coordinator Matt Canada and so far, during spring drills, the Tigers new-look wide-open offense has received glowing reviews.

Senior Danny Etling continues to hold down the number one job at quarterback with two sophomores and two freshman getting a shot.

Come this summer, add St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan to the mix. Brennan says he likes what has seen and when he arrives at LSU, he'll have some idea of the Tigers new offense.

Brennan told WVUE, "I've gotten the two packets of spring install and what they've given the players, I got lucky because it's new for everybody there. I'm not as far behind because coach Canada had to come in and teach it to everybody. So, I'm not left out of the pack, but I've been down there to see spring practice and see how it flows and I feel really comfortable with it."

After taking time away from the practice field for two months, Brennan is back.

"I was just giving my shoulder a break, letting it recover, "said Brennan. "Since the last of March, first week of April, it's been constant throwing and running."

Brennan will receive his high school diploma in May from St. Stanislaus and he'll graduate into the college ranks a week later, gunning for an opportunity to show the LSU coaching staff his ability behind center.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.