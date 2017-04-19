Southern Miss out slugged Nicholls State 16-8 Tuesday night at M - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Southern Miss out slugged Nicholls State 16-8 Tuesday night at MGM Park

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

No. 16 Southern Miss exploded out of the gate in the bottom of the first.  Six consecutive singles in the inning helped the Golden Eagles to a five-run inning. Southern Miss added 10 in the bottom of the third at MGM Park Tuesday night before 1,521 fans.

The Golden Eagles bats were buzzing to the tune of a season-high 20 hits, with both Mason Irby and Jake Viaene collecting three hits.  All nine Southern Miss starters had a hit in the game.  Dylan Burdeaux extended his hitting streak to 15 straight games and had two hits on the night.

Irby hit a three-run triple in the third inning.  freshman Matt Wallner and Bryant Bowen each had RBI singles.  Matthew Guidry added a run on a ground-rule double and LeeMarcus Boyd added two more runs on a double.

The Golden Eagles improved to 29-9, while the Colonels dropped to 20-19.

Freshman Alex Nelms of Gulfport received his first starting assignment for Southern Miss.  He allowed 6 runs on 9 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Hunter Stevens, the second of four Golden Eagle pitchers earned the win.  He went 2 1/3 innings in relief and allowed an unearned run on two hits with a walk and four strikeouts to post his first win on the season.

Copyright 2017 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly