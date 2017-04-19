Southern Miss out slugged Nicholls State 16-8 Tuesday night at MGM Park

No. 16 Southern Miss exploded out of the gate in the bottom of the first. Six consecutive singles in the inning helped the Golden Eagles to a five-run inning. Southern Miss added 10 in the bottom of the third at MGM Park Tuesday night before 1,521 fans.

The Golden Eagles bats were buzzing to the tune of a season-high 20 hits, with both Mason Irby and Jake Viaene collecting three hits. All nine Southern Miss starters had a hit in the game. Dylan Burdeaux extended his hitting streak to 15 straight games and had two hits on the night.

Irby hit a three-run triple in the third inning. freshman Matt Wallner and Bryant Bowen each had RBI singles. Matthew Guidry added a run on a ground-rule double and LeeMarcus Boyd added two more runs on a double.

The Golden Eagles improved to 29-9, while the Colonels dropped to 20-19.

Freshman Alex Nelms of Gulfport received his first starting assignment for Southern Miss. He allowed 6 runs on 9 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Hunter Stevens, the second of four Golden Eagle pitchers earned the win. He went 2 1/3 innings in relief and allowed an unearned run on two hits with a walk and four strikeouts to post his first win on the season.

