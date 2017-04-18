Navy testing private drinking water wells near Seabee base for chemicals

The Navy is testing private drinking water wells near the Gulfport Seabee Base for PFAs, a chemical used in naval training exercises decades ago. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Navy is asking Long Beach residents with wells, who live southwest of the Gulfport Seabee Base, to contact them. It's part of an effort to make sure certain chemicals are not in their drinking water.

"I grew up here, I raised my son here. I can't think of a better place to be," Ocean Springs resident Joyce Shaw said.

Shaw said she's impressed with the dedication the Navy is showing to the community in their initiative to test their neighbors' private drinking water wells for PFAs, a chemical used in naval training exercises decades ago. It's part of a project to make sure there are no lingering chemicals in the drinking water of people who live to the southwest of the base, in a one-mile cone-shaped radius near where the chemical was used.

Those who work for the base say it's important to them that they get the word out.

"So far, we have identified six homes, and sent letters to 142 parcels within this area," said Lisa Noble with the Seabee Base.

"We preach that we're proud members of the community, and we feel we're doing the right thing. We can't speculate on the results of the outcome, but we feel good taking this step," Commander Ronald Jenkins with the U.S. Navy noted.

Becky Allenbach with the EPA is in town from Atlanta to support the Navy's efforts.

"They're going above and beyond what they're required to do," Allenbach said of the Navy's actions. "The EPA issued the advisory. We don't want folks drinking water that exceeds 70 parts per trillion of PFAs."

The EPA recently came out with a warning about the harmful effect of PFAs , which is a topic still being studied.

