Rain & Lightning forced a suspension of the Biloxi-Chattanooga game in Tennessee

One day after the Biloxi Shuckers beat the Lookouts in Chattanooga 5-0 in a rain-shorted game called after 5 1/2 innings, Tuesday's game was suspended with one pitch into the top of the third inning.
Heavy rains and lightning converged on AT&T Field. The tarps were rolled out and after a 40 minute delay, the game was suspended and will pick up from there beginning 4:15 Wednesday afternoon to complete the nine inning game. A seven-inning game will follow.
Biloxi starter Jorge Lopez pitched two scoreless innings. The Lookouts belted three hits, while the Shuckers did not collect a base hit.
Taylor Williams will get the starting call on the mound for Biloxi. Fernando Romero will be on the mound for the Lookouts.
