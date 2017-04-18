Rain & Lightning forced a suspension of the Biloxi-Chattanooga g - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Rain & Lightning forced a suspension of the Biloxi-Chattanooga game in Tennessee

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
BILOXI, MS (Biloxi Shuckers) -

One day after the Biloxi Shuckers beat the Lookouts in Chattanooga 5-0 in a rain-shorted game called after 5 1/2 innings, Tuesday's game was suspended with one pitch into the top of the third inning.

Heavy rains and lightning converged on AT&T Field.  The tarps were rolled out and after a 40 minute delay, the game was suspended and will pick up from there beginning 4:15 Wednesday afternoon to complete the nine inning game.  A seven-inning game will follow.

Biloxi starter Jorge Lopez pitched two scoreless innings.  The Lookouts belted three hits, while the Shuckers did not collect a base hit.

Taylor Williams will get the starting call on the mound for Biloxi.  Fernando Romero will be on the mound for the Lookouts.  

Copyright 2017 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly