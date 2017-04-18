Rain & Lightning forced a suspension of the Biloxi-Chattanooga game in Tennessee

One day after the Biloxi Shuckers beat the Lookouts in Chattanooga 5-0 in a rain-shorted game called after 5 1/2 innings, Tuesday's game was suspended with one pitch into the top of the third inning.

Heavy rains and lightning converged on AT&T Field. The tarps were rolled out and after a 40 minute delay, the game was suspended and will pick up from there beginning 4:15 Wednesday afternoon to complete the nine inning game. A seven-inning game will follow.

Biloxi starter Jorge Lopez pitched two scoreless innings. The Lookouts belted three hits, while the Shuckers did not collect a base hit.

Taylor Williams will get the starting call on the mound for Biloxi. Fernando Romero will be on the mound for the Lookouts.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.