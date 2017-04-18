Organizations looking to train foster families

Two groups, 200 Million Flowers and Rescue 100, are working hard to get more people to sign up to be foster parents. (Photo source: WLOX)

The push is on to get more foster parents in South Mississippi. Two groups, 200 Million Flowers and Rescue 100, are working hard to get more people to sign up to be foster parents.

An orientation meeting Tuesday at the Harrison County Courthouse is the second of four meetings where people can get more information about fostering and the responsibilities that come with it. The goal is to get more than 300 families trained as foster parents between April 17 and April 25.

The other two meetings will take place next week in Pascagoula and Biloxi. The Pascagoula meeting will be at the Jackson County Courthouse at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 24. The Biloxi meeting will be at the Harrison County Youth Court at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

The one-hour orientations are required to attend the following training sessions.

