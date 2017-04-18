Sheriff: Teen was behind the wheel in drive-by that injured brother

Two suspects wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that sent one person to the hospital last Friday are behind bars in Jackson County.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said Tony Lamont Buchanan, 21, and the victim’s 17-year-old sister, Shaparis Johnson, turned themselves in to authorities Tuesday morning. They are charged with aggravated assault. Shaparis is being charged as an adult in the case, Ezell said.

Raheem Johnson, 18, told investigators he was shot in the groin after getting into an argument with Buchanan earlier in the day. Johnson also said his sister and Buchanan are dating.

Ezell said Johnson told deputies his sister was driving Buchanan’s SUV, and Buchanan shot at him through the window as the vehicle slowly rolled by his home.

Ezell said Buchanan was out on bond for felony malicious mischief at the time of the shooting. He is behind bars at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center awaiting an initial court appearance. A hearing is also pending for Shaparis.

