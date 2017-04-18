UPDATE: Runaway teen found safe in Purvis

A missing Stone County teenager has been found safe in Purvis.

Investigators with the Stone County Sheriff’s Department turned to the public this week for help finding Jade Head, 17. They worried that the girl ran away just days after moving to the Silver Run community from Purvis.

Turns out, they found her back in Purvis, safe and sound. Capt. Ray Boggs with the sheriff's department thanks everyone who helped with information on the girl's whereabouts.

