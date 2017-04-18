Investigators need help finding runaway Stone Co. teen

Investigators with the Stone County Sheriff’s Department are turning to the public for help finding a runaway 17-year-old girl.

Lt. Ray Boggs said Jade Head disappeared on Friday and her cell phone now goes straight to voice mail. Investigators are concerned Jade got into a car with someone the day she ran away.

Boggs said Jade moved to the Silver Run community from Purvis with her family last Wednesday. Her father registered her for school Thursday. The next day, she was gone.

Investigators originally thought the girl ran away to be with her boyfriend, but after interviewing him, they believe that is not the case.

If you have any information of Jade’s whereabouts, please contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Department at 601-928-7251.

