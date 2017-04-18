Federal agents investigating tax service in Gulfport

An agent did confirm the team is with the IRS Criminal Investigation Division. (Photo source: WLOX)

Just before noon, the law enforcement team could be seen loading multiple boxes from inside the business. (Photo source: WLOX)

A group of federal agents is at the office of City Tax Service located at 330 Pass Rd. (Photo source: WLOX)

Federal agents are investigating a tax preparation service in Gulfport. A group of agents is at the office of City Tax Service located at 330 Pass Rd. in a retail shopping center.

Just before noon, the law enforcement team could be seen loading multiple boxes from inside the business. Those boxes were loaded into a van. Agents could be seen through the glass window of the business looking over paperwork.

One of the federal agents had "no comment" about what was happening. He did confirm the team is with the IRS Criminal Investigation Division.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.