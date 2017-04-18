Missing Gulfport man found safe - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Missing Gulfport man found safe

By Chris Thies, Digital Producer
Connect
Thomas Everett Mazingo (Photo source: Gulfport Police Department) Thomas Everett Mazingo (Photo source: Gulfport Police Department)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A Gulfport man reported missing earlier this month has been found safe in Biloxi.

Gulfport Police Department spokesman Sgt. Joshua Bromen said 68-year-old Thomas Everett Mazingo was found safe and in good health.

Police asked for help finding Mazingo on April 18 after his family reported him missing.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly