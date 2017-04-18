Man, 68, reported missing in Gulfport

Gulfport police are asking for help finding a man last seen April 13. Sgt. Joshua Bromen said Thomas Everett Mazingo, 68, does not have family in the area and has recently been experiencing health issues.

Bromen said Mazingo was last seen leaving his home on 44th Ave. He does not have a vehicle, Bromen said.

Mazingo is 6’ and weighs around 300 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a green and white plaid shirt and navy blue cargo shorts.

If you have any information on Mazingo’s whereabouts, please contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.