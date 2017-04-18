Traffic flowing on I-10 after morning accident - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Traffic flowing on I-10 after morning accident

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Traffic is once again flowing on I-10 across South Mississippi. The east bound lanes near Long Beach were blocked shortly before 8 a.m. while state troopers worked to clear a 2 vehicle accident.

Mississippi Highway Patrol officials report the collision happened just before the County Farm Road exit. Some injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries is not known at this time.

