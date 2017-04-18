NOW ON GMM: 12-year-old stops carjacker from abducting little sister

Two suspects wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that sent one person to the hospital last Friday are behind bars in Jackson County.More >>
Two suspects wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that sent one person to the hospital last Friday are behind bars in Jackson County.More >>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.More >>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.More >>
Investigators with the Stone County Sheriff’s Department are turning to the public for help finding a runaway 17-year-old girl.More >>
Investigators with the Stone County Sheriff’s Department are turning to the public for help finding a runaway 17-year-old girl.More >>
Federal agents are investigating a tax preparation service in Gulfport. A group of agents is at the office of City Tax Service located at 330 Pass Rd. in a retail shopping center.More >>
Federal agents are investigating a tax preparation service in Gulfport. A group of agents is at the office of City Tax Service located at 330 Pass Rd. in a retail shopping center.More >>
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports the second confirmed pediatric influenza death for the 2016-2017 flu season. The death happened in south Mississippi. Pediatric deaths are defined as deaths of individuals under 18 years of age.More >>
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports the second confirmed pediatric influenza death for the 2016-2017 flu season. The death happened in south Mississippi. Pediatric deaths are defined as deaths of individuals under 18 years of age.More >>
The search for Steve Stephens is over. According to Pennsylvania State Police Steve Stephens was found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound in white Ford Fusion on Buffalo Road.More >>
The search for Steve Stephens is over. According to Pennsylvania State Police Steve Stephens was found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound in white Ford Fusion on Buffalo Road.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.More >>
The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.More >>
A toe-curling video shows the discovery of a long, black, slimy worm that had never been seen alive by scientists.More >>
A toe-curling video shows the discovery of a long, black, slimy worm that had never been seen alive by scientists.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.More >>
A 12-year-old Virginia girl stopped a carjacker from stealing her mom’s car and abducting her younger sister.More >>
A 12-year-old Virginia girl stopped a carjacker from stealing her mom’s car and abducting her younger sister.More >>
Robert Godwin was gunned down on Easter Sunday. A Cleveland man has been accused of uploading footage of the killing to Facebook, and police haven't been able to find him since.More >>
Robert Godwin was gunned down on Easter Sunday. A Cleveland man has been accused of uploading footage of the killing to Facebook, and police haven't been able to find him since.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
The White House said the program is currently undercutting American workers by bringing in cheaper labor and said some tech companies are using it to hire large numbers of workers and drive down wages.More >>
The White House said the program is currently undercutting American workers by bringing in cheaper labor and said some tech companies are using it to hire large numbers of workers and drive down wages.More >>