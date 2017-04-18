NOW ON GMM: 12-year-old stops carjacker from abducting little sister

SHOW OF GIRL POWER: A 12-year-old in Virginia stopped a carjacker from abducting her and her little sister. Turn on Good Morning Mississippi to hear what Maddie did to the man to give her sister a chance to run.

Meteorologist Wesley Williams says afternoon highs should reach near 80 and into the 80s. By the second half of the week, we'll warm up even more with some parts of the WLOX viewing area flirting with 90 degrees. He's on GMM now with your full forecast.

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.