High School Baseball: Scores & game recaps

The Ocean Springs Greyhounds traveled to Bay St. Louis Monday night for a clash with the St. Stanislaus Rockachaws. The Class 6A Greyhounds, Region 7/6A champs beat the Region 8/4A champs 4-0.

It was senior night for the Rockachaws. Head coach Mark Logan honored the young men along with their parents before the game.

Ocean Springs jumped out of the gate quickly by scoring 3 runs in the top of the first inning. Brian Cates belted a double down the right field line that scored Cooper Brune from third base. Brune led off the game with a single.

Garrett Crochet hit a bouncer between the Rockachaws third baseman and shortstop. Cates raced safely to home plate and Crochet was safe at first.

Chance Goley belted a sacrifice fly ball into right field that plated Crochet and that was all the Greyhounds would need to secure win No. 16 against 12 losses. The Greyhounds had won the District title with a 7-3 record. The Rockachaws dropped to 14-9 overall. St. Stanislaus had won the District title with an 8-2 record.

Ocean Springs pitcher Malcolm Beaugez posted his first win of the season and got the shutout.

Long Beach defeated Biloxi 5-3. Bearcats pitcher Dylan Collins posted the win and helped his own cause with a solo-home run. Kai VanCourt had the game winning hit.

Gulfport posted its seventh shutout of the season with a 6-0 victory over Oak Forest Academy.

Columbia Academy beat St. Martin 9-3.

Newton County Academy blanked Christian Collegiate Academy 7-0.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.