Biloxi HIgh boys track team looking for back-to-back Regional Titles

Biloxi Indians boys track & field head coach Michael Reese has built something special having won five consecutive District Championships.

The Biloxi Indians used an aggressive approach in dominating the Region 7-6A Title at Gulfport High last Thursday. Eleven Indians finished first out of seventeen events and qualified in the top four... in sixteen out of seventeen events. The Regional championship is set for Thursday at George County High School.

Coach Reese said, "We're really looking forward to making an impact and we want to make an impact. We want to represent Biloxi High to the best of our ability."

Da'Shaun Morgan won both the long jump and triple jump. He's undefeated in both events this season. Donte Windham captured the discuss with a toss of 116 feet, 6 inches, one of three Indians to qualify for the regional in that event. Freshman Aaron Wood captured the 400 Meter Dash in 52.19.

"Our 4-by-800 relay team is expected to go in the top four in the state, "said Reese. "If not, win the whole thing. Frank Floyd, Stephen Jones, Roosevelt Blye and Jeff Blackston. We have four talented 800 meter runners."

Stephen Jones, a member of that rely team... was the class of the field in the 32-hundred meters, timed in 11-minutes, 11.60 seconds. He's a natural athlete who excels in every thing he does. Jones earned a swimming scholarship to Henderson State in Arkansas, after taking home the 200 IM state title.

He'll represent Biloxi in both the mile and two mile runs on Thursday.

Jones said, "For distance, it's one of the hardest events. You've got to focus on your speed work and then stamina part. It's definitely a lot on your body."

Coach Reese said, "Jones is a hard worker, a yes-sir, no-sir person. Even though he has a swimming scholarship, I want to try to get him a scholarship in track. He's that talented and that dedicated.

The Biloxi Indians track team is motivated hoping to claim back-to-back Regional titles.