Baby born 22 weeks early celebrates 1st birthday

Callie's mom says today she is tracking with the development of a 6-month-old. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Callie was born 126 days before her due date. This April she celebrated her 1st birthday. (Photo source: WLOX News)

An Ocean Springs baby just reached a major milestone, her first birthday. Born at just 22 weeks, doctors told her parents she would have no quality of life and may not live long. When given the option to resuscitate her or let her pass on, mom and dad said they chose Callie. They shared Callie's journey of survival with WLOX News Now.

Little Callie Tran is the apple of her parents’ eyes. Her mom said she's bubbly and loves her toys.

Callie is considered a micro preemie. She was born weighing 15.9 ounces and was only 11 and a half inches long 126 days before her due date on Aug. 17, 2016. Doctors told her parents if she survived, she would have no quality of life.



"And if she did survive, she would feed from a tube for years. She would never use the left side of her body, because she had the grade four bleeds," said Callie's mom, Darlene Tran.

Just five days after she was born, doctors found Callie had an intestinal disease called Necrotizing Enterocolitis, or NEC.

"It's a bacteria that invades the intestines. Very deadly and a lot of preemies die from it," said Darlene.

After two surgeries to correct that issue, Darlene and her husband, Kevin Tran, were finally able to hold Callie when she turned two months old.

"I finally felt like a mom," Darlene said.

By six months old, Callie had already had six surgeries. After spending 212 days at USA Children's and Women's Hospital in Mobile, AL, Callie was cleared to go home this past November. She was seven months old.

"It was very exciting. I was proud of her. I am really proud of all she went through," Kevin said.

Today, Darlene said Callie is sitting up unassisted and has a big appetite and is tracking with the development of a 6-month-old. Her mom said by age three, she should be developmentally caught up.

Though her parents have had to make adjustments, like adhering to the strictest of hygiene standards, they wouldn't have it any other way.

"She was feisty since day one. She would try to pull the tubes out of her mouth. We knew she was a fighter since day one," Darlene said.

Darlene said she had an incompetent cervix. Though she received a cervical cerclage, the stitch failed, which caused her to deliver so early.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.



