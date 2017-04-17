Biloxi Shuckers beat Lookouts in Chattanooga 5-0 in rain-shortened game

The Biloxi Shuckers had lost six of their last seven games before facing home standing Chattanooga in game one of a five-game road series. Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson gave up four hits with five strikeouts in five innings to post the win in a rain-shortened game that was called after 5 1/2 innings. Shuckers catcher Jacob Nottingham helped Wilkerson by throwing out two base runners trying to steal second base.

Mauricio Dubon provided the big stick for the Shuckers. He belted a three-run double in the top of the fourth inning off Lookouts starter Kohl Stewart. Dubon added another RBI with a single in the sixth and Javier Betancourt also singled home a run in the sixth against Chattanooga reliever Randy Rosario.

Nick Ramirez was ready to relieve starting pitcher Wilkerson, but the umpiring crew had the stadium crew pull out the tarp and later called the game.

Lookouts starting pitcher Kohl Stewart lost for the third time this season. In 2013 Stewart turned down a scholarship offer to play football (quarterback) and baseball at Texas A&M. He couldn't turn down a lucrative offer to sign with the Minnesota Twins. The fourth overall player selected in the 2013 Major League Baseball Draft out of St. Pius X High School in Houston, Texas signed a $4.6 million dollar contract.

The Shuckers and Lookouts meet in game two 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.