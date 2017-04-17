Some SRHS patients still frustrated by firing of long-time neurologist

A recent shake-up of the doctor's staff at Singing River Health System is still causing repercussions.

Dr. Terry Millette, who specialized with treating multiple sclerosis patients, parted ways with Singing River when the heath system ended his privileges there.

Since then, several of his patients have been very vocal in their support of the doctor and his treatment of their diseases. One of them addressed the Jackson County Board of Supervisors on Monday, claiming her patient rights had been violated. She also told board members she can't find the care she needs.

“It's horrible, because they are sending half records. They're not sending the true records. They are sending partial records,” said Judy Peebles. “How can you find care and a doctor knows what's wrong with you when only part of your records are sent?”

An official with Singing River who was at the meeting offered to help the patient, but no agreement was reached.

Georgia Storey, Director of Guest and Community Relations for the health system, said in a statement, “Every patient concern passed along to SRHS staff has been addressed and thoroughly investigated to assure we’re doing all that we can to act in the best interests of our patients.”

