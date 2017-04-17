Pumpkin honey bread recipe

Pumpkin Honey Bread

1 cup - honey

1/2 cup - butter or margarine, softened

1 can (16 oz.) - solid-pack pumpkin

4 - eggs

4 cups - flour

4 teaspoons - baking powder

2 teaspoons - ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons - ground ginger

1 teaspoon - baking soda

1 teaspoon - salt

1 teaspoon - ground nutmeg



In large bowl, cream honey with butter until light and fluffy.

Stir in pumpkin.

Beat in eggs, one at a time, until thoroughly incorporated.

Sift together remaining ingredients. Stir into pumpkin mixture.

Divide batter equally between two well-greased 9 x5 x 3-inch loaf pans.

Bake at 350°F for 1 hour or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Let loaves cool in pans for 10 minutes, remove loaves from pans and allow loaves to finish cooling on racks.

Recipe Source: National Honey Board. Prepared on WLOX by Nancy Freeman, Consultant for Farm Families Mississippi. Check out our website at www.growingmississippi.org or follow us on Facebook by searching for Farm Families of Mississippi.

