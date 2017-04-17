Shuckers attendance increases for third season

Fans broke records at Saturday night's Jackie Robinson Day celebration at MGM Park, with 4,066 people in attendance at the game. (Photo Source: WLOX)

More baseball fans are heading to Shuckers games this year in Biloxi.

Team officials say attendance at MGM Park for the opening series was up 21 percent over last year's opening series, with 2,500 more fans attending games at the start of the Shuckers third season. Those numbers include a record-breaking number of 4,006 fans in attendance on Saturday for the Jackie Robinson Day celebration.

ESPN helped boost the Shuckers into the national spotlight when it named a play as SportsCenter's top play of the night. A clip of center fielder Johnny Davis leaping to grab the ball, robbing the Pensacola Blue Wahoos of a home run, received 767,000 views on SportsCenter's Instagram page.

The Shuckers are playing the next five games in Chattanooga before returning home April 22. The opening night of the series includes a benefit jersey auction. Ocean Springs tattoo artist Matt Stebly designed a jersey that will be up for auction. Proceeds will benefit March of Dimes.

Fans attending this year can enjoy new weekly promotions at the park, including All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday and Thirsty Thursday. Tickets are available online, at any TicketMaster location, or at the MGM Park Box Office.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.