Building housing chemicals catches fire in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A building housing chemicals caught fire Monday in Jackson County. The fire is out, but firefighters are now working to stop any smoke that could be coming from the chemicals.

The building belongs to Glass Pac Industries. Owner Ronald Skelton said the fire started as an accident while he was working on a motorcycle and quickly got out of hand.

