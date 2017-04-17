Building housing chemicals catches fire in Jackson Co.

A building housing chemicals caught fire Monday in Jackson County. The fire is out, but firefighters are now working to stop any smoke that could be coming from the chemicals.

Gautier firefighters were successful in putting out the flames, now they're working to extinguish smoke that may be coming from chemicals. pic.twitter.com/hJKgmousEZ — Victor Williams (@VictorWLOX) April 17, 2017

The building belongs to Glass Pac Industries. Owner Ronald Skelton said the fire started as an accident while he was working on a motorcycle and quickly got out of hand.

