Danny Guice, Sr. remembered as strong leader

The funeral for Danny Guice, Sr. will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Gruich Community Center on Howard Ave. in Biloxi.

The longtime public servant and community leader passed away last Thursday at age 92.

The flag flies at half-staff outside Biloxi City Hall in honor of Judge Guice. He was a person who cared deeply about the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast, but Biloxi was in his blood.

“A good man with experience and great, I guess, finesse. He could tell you how some of the old days with Eastland and Stennis and how Keesler got started. Just a number of things he was able to address and do. As mayor and as judge and again as a legislator,” said Biloxi Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gilich.

Guice’s picture is among the gallery of Biloxi mayors on the wall outside city council chambers.

“A great career. All three branches of government. His finest hour I think was after Camille, where he really was the leader on the coast to try and recover from Camille. So much time spent in Washington bringing home federal funds,” said former Biloxi mayor Gerald Blessey.

Guice often attended the annual Camille memorial service. Several years ago, he recalled the devastation caused by that 1969 hurricane.

“You can't imagine what it was like the day after the storm. There was debris stacked above out heads, all up and down the coast here. A lot of wonderful places were destroyed at that time,” Guice told WLOX News Now in 2012.

Guice also helped lead Biloxi during the height of the civil rights struggle.

“He worked with Dr. Mason on integrating the schools peacefully. I think we were the first in the state, public school to integrate. It was done without violence. It was thought out,” Blessey recalled. “That's the kind of careful planning that Danny did and cared about the well being of the community and without discrimination.”

“We were just blessed to have him for 90 plus years, and he was pure Biloxi,” said Mayor Gilich.

