Acadian gets new contract to keep ambulances in Jackson County

Acadian ambulances will remain in Jackson County. Supervisors just awarded Acadian a four year contract with options to renew. The vote was three-to-two, with supervisors Ken Taylor and Randy Bosarge voting against the new deal.

In recent days, Supervisor Taylor has been an outspoken critic of the Acadian deal. A week ago, he used Facebook to say a new contract with Acadian would be bad for Jackson County because "Acadian will be allowed more time to respond than if the contract were awarded to AMR." The district three supervisor's post went on to say, "I oppose the county entering this contract with Acadian and am fighting to get some transparency into this issue."

Supervisor Barry Cumbest supported the contract. "AMR was servicing the county before Acadian came here and there was a lot of displeasure with AMR at that time and I'm sure they've improved over what they were doing years ago, but Acadian's done a good job for us and it's just, we want to stay with Acadian," he said on Friday.

