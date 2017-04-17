Preliminary hearing today for Gautier murder suspect

A Gautier murder suspect heads to court Monday afternoon for his preliminary hearing. James Vanlaningham, Jr. is accused of killing his girlfriend, Amanda Hicks.

Police said Hicks and Vanlaningham lived in a camper trailer at the Santa Maria RV Park in Gautier. The February night when that trailer burned, Alabama authorities arrested Vanlaningham on a DUI charge. When he was brought back to Mississippi, Gautier investigators accused him of arson. Now, he faces a first-degree murder charge for reportedly killing Hicks and dumping her body behind Pine Grove Methodist Church.

A judge denied bond for the suspect. He's locked up in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

His preliminary hearing starts at 3 p.m. We'll let you know what happens.

