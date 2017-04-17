Initial hearing for OS martial arts instructor charged with sex crimes

The initial hearing gets underway Monday morning for an Ocean Springs martial arts instructor charged with two counts of sexual battery of a juvenile. Allen Todd Pisarich, owner of The Academy for Mixed Martial Arts, is expected in court at 11 a.m.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Pisarich knew the young victim. Ezell reports investigators started looking at Pisarich, 48, in November after allegations of sexual abuse and inappropriate conduct with juveniles surfaced.

Pisarich was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals, and he could face more charges as the investigation moves forward, Ezell said.

For now, Pisarich is being held without bond in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.