NOW ON GMM: Search wides for Ohio Facebook murder suspect

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
HAPPENING NOW: Police in Ohio are urging residents in surrounding states to be on alert for a man who they said shot and killed an elderly passerby seemingly at random and then posted a gruesome video of the killing on Facebook. We're following the overnight developments on Good Morning Mississippi.

  • Acadian gets new contract to keep ambulances in Jackson County

    Monday, April 17 2017 11:44 AM EDT2017-04-17 15:44:42 GMT
    Acadian ambulances will remain in Jackson County. Supervisors just awarded Acadian a four year contract with options to renew. The vote was three-to-two, with supervisors Ken Taylor and Randy Bosarge voting against the new deal.

  • Preliminary hearing today for Gautier murder suspect

    Monday, April 17 2017 11:37 AM EDT2017-04-17 15:37:17 GMT
    A Gautier murder suspect heads to court Monday afternoon for his preliminary hearing. James Vanlaningham, Jr. is accused of killing his girlfriend, Amanda Hicks.

  • Initial hearing for OS martial arts instructor charged with sex crimes

    Monday, April 17 2017 11:26 AM EDT2017-04-17 15:26:38 GMT
    The initial hearing gets underway Monday morning for an Ocean Springs martial arts instructor charged with two counts of sexual battery of a juvenile. Allen Todd Pisarich, owner of The Academy for Mixed Martial Arts, is expected in court at 11 a.m.

