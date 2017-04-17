NOW ON GMM: Search wides for Ohio Facebook murder suspect

HAPPENING NOW: Police in Ohio are urging residents in surrounding states to be on alert for a man who they said shot and killed an elderly passerby seemingly at random and then posted a gruesome video of the killing on Facebook. We're following the overnight developments on Good Morning Mississippi.

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.