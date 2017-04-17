Pascagoula man killed in hit and run accident in Jefferson County

Officials in Jefferson County, Mississippi are trying to identify the driver accused of hitting and killing a Pascagoula man over the weekend.

The accident happened on Highway 553 early Saturday morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol says 25 year old Johnny Lee Beverly was struck by an unidentified vehicle traveling southbound when the driver crossed over the center line.

We will continue to follow this developing story as new information becomes available.

