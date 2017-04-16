UMC welcomes John Harrison Doucet home

During his recovery in Georgia, South Mississippians rallied around his family. (Photo source: WLOX)

An Easter Sunday service at First United Methodist Church in Gulfport was inspired by a member of the congregation they're happy to have back.

John Harrison Doucet and his family were in the pews Sunday morning as Rev. Claire Dobbs used his story as a reminder that miracles happen everyday.

"If you don't believe in miracles, here's a miracle," said Dobbs.

Doucet, 20, returned home from a Georgia burn center on April 4. For the last six months, he has been at the center recovering from severe burns he received from an electrical shock after his boat mast made contact with an overhead power line.

Dobbs recalled her conversation with Doucet's mother the night of the near-fatal accident.

"When I got that call that night, and I saw what you were up against with John Harrison, I remember holding you and I was saying, 'Brace for the worst.' Here's what I remember, you refused....you were not going to anticipate death," said Dobbs.

During his recovery in Georgia, South Mississippians rallied around his family by holding vigils, sending prayers, and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for financial support while his mother stayed by his side.

"You said ,'John Harrison wherever he goes, I will not leave his side,'" said Dobbs. "You went to Brandon, and you flew to Georgia, and you came home with your son," said Dobbs.

Although Doucet had both legs and his right arm amputated, he's home. It's the miracle so many prayed for, for so long.

"Life will never be the same again, anticipate the resurrection," said Dobbs.

