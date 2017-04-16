Easter Sunday big day to file taxes

All H&R Block offices were open Sunday to help people meet the April 18 filing deadline. (Photo source: WLOX)

Since April 18 is the tax filing deadline, business has been brisk at H&R Block at Crossroads in Gulfport.

Even on Easter Sunday.

“We are committed to serving everybody that’s willing to come in,” said office manager Carole Thompson. “We’re going to be here until the last person comes in for the day.”

Thompson says it’s a rare move for all offices in the country to be open, but timing made it necessary. When April 15 falls on a weekend, the filing deadline is the following Monday - unless it is a holiday.

Monday is Emancipation Day, a legal holiday in Washington D.C.

The IRS estimates that about 40 million people wait until the last week before they file their taxes.

“This year, they are even anticipating more - even up to 5 million more,” Thompson added. “They are thinking on April 18 that we'll actually see over 15 million returns filed.”

Kira McArthur took advantage of the open doors on Sunday because she couldn’t have her taxes done on Monday or Tuesday because of work.

“I got really busy with work so I kept putting it off," said McArthur. "I looked the other day and I was like, ‘Well, I can’t put it off any more. I’ve got to get it done now.’ “

And, it paid off.

“I’m really happy about my refund,” McArthur said. “I’m going to have that go toward my student loans so I can pay it off quicker before I go back in the fall.”

While Thompson says most people are not panicked when they come in, any issues could be problematic.

“We want to try to expedite the filing system at this point, because we don’t have a whole lot of time for delays.”

One common problem - many people come in without a valid photo ID, which is required by the state to file.

