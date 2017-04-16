Easter Sunday big day to file taxes

Acadian ambulances will remain in Jackson County. Supervisors just awarded Acadian a four year contract with options to renew. The vote was three-to-two, with supervisors Ken Taylor and Randy Bosarge voting against the new deal.More >>
A Gautier murder suspect heads to court Monday afternoon for his preliminary hearing. James Vanlaningham, Jr. is accused of killing his girlfriend, Amanda Hicks.More >>
The initial hearing gets underway Monday morning for an Ocean Springs martial arts instructor charged with two counts of sexual battery of a juvenile. Allen Todd Pisarich, owner of The Academy for Mixed Martial Arts, is expected in court at 11 a.m.More >>
It has been a warm and humid Easter Sunday in South Mississippi with temperatures rising into the lower 80s in some spots and dew points into the 70s.More >>
An Easter Sunday service at First United Methodist Church in Gulfport was inspired by a member of the congregation they're happy to have back.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street.More >>
Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.More >>
Local and federal law enforcement agencies across northeast Ohio and surrounding states remain on the lookout Monday morning. The Facebook Live murder suspect, Steve Stephens, was not captured overnight, and police fear he could have escaped the immediate area into a surrounding state.More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a homicide on East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect, Steve Stephens, 37, posted video of the killing of a Cleveland man on Facebook.More >>
By Sunday evening there were at least 9 GoFundMe accounts set up for the victim in the Facebook homicide.More >>
