Warm and humid conditions linger this week

It has been a warm and humid Easter Sunday in South Mississippi, with temperatures rising into the lower 80s in some spots and dew points into the 70s.

These warm and humid conditions are being brought on by an area of high pressure off to our east that is delivering southerly winds, which brings in the warm and moist air off of the Gulf of Mexico.

Over the next few days this isn't going to change, allowing for more moisture to build in and a slight increase in rain chances for the afternoon on Monday and Tuesday.

If you do see a shower over the next few days it will be brief and it won't put down much rain, once the sun goes down our rain chances will as well, but fog will be an issue from the overnight hours and into the early hours of the morning through Tuesday.

Thankfully, we won't see too much rain from any of these showers. Most of South Mississippi won't see any rain, but those who do see a few showers can expect less than a quarter of an inch throughout the next several days.

If you're looking to get some outdoor work done and you need to have lower rain chances, we will see them practically diminish for Thursday and Friday, but don't expect our humidity to go away any time soon as it lingers throughout the week ahead.

With the possibility for random, pop-up showers, be sure to download the WLOX First Alert Weather App so you can track those showers when you are on the go and have the latest forecast right at your fingertips.

