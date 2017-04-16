Gone Cold: Shuckers struggling at the plate

After dropping four out of their first five games at home in 2017, scoring just two total runs in those four losses, Biloxi Shuckers manager Mike Guerrero didn't mince words about their performance over the last five days.

"Our offense has been poor," Guerrero said following Sunday's 2-0 series finale loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7-3).

Aside from Friday's lone series win, a 6-2 Biloxi victory, the Shuckers struggled pushing runners across all series, dropping two shutout losses and two one-run losses to Pensacola. Sitting at 4-6 in this young season, Guerrero admits things need to change, and fast.

"They're gonna have to make adjustments at the plate," Guerrero said of his players. "This league plays tough, one of the toughest in baseball. If they thought this was a walk in the park - they need a lot of work to do."

Like we saw in Friday's second inning, five-run explosion, performance at the plate can quickly catch on a spread, good or bad. Moving forward, Guerrero obviously hopes for more of the former than the latter.

"I believe everything in baseball is contagious," Guerrero said. "It could have been a totally different story if we - I mean, (we were) one hit away to win (Saturday) in a 2-1 loss in eleven innings. Our bats didn't come around, and to win this game, you gotta score runs. It's all about scoring runs."

Guerrero says there's still positives to take away from the home stand, especially defensively, such as Johnny Davis' SportsCenter Top 10 grab on Thursday, or several strong individual pitching performances, including Angel Ventura throwing five scoreless innings in relief on Sunday.

But as the team quickly turns around and visit the Chattanooga Lookouts (5-5) for a five game series beginning Monday, Guerrero hopes to see the bats heat up sooner than later.

"It's only been ten games, but you'd like to see as it gets deeper into the season (we) make adjustments and start swinging the bat a lot better," Guerrero said.

First pitch from AT&T Field set for Monday at 6:15 pm.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.