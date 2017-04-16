As gas prices increase, drivers cope with change - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

As gas prices increase, drivers cope with change

By Victor Williams, Reporter
Drivers hope gas prices make a turnaround.
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Drivers at the pump may have seen a hike in gas prices lately. According to AAA.com, the average gas price has increased to $2.39 for the first time in 19 months. 

With the national average at its highest price so far in 2017, Natasha Duncan is having a hard time coming to terms with the price of fuel. 

"I hate the price of gas going up. It's awful. I used to be able to fill up my car for $25 - $30. Now it's $35 or more," said Duncan. 

Just one year ago, the national average sat at $2.04. 

While some people blame the season on the change in prices, Biloxi resident Michael Clemons has a slightly different idea.

"Every since Republicans came in office, prices go right back up. We're looking at $2.19 now, it's ridiculous. Trump has been in office now for a couple of months and here we go," said Clemons. 

Even though gas prices seem to be on a rising trend, some drivers say they're lucky they don't have to pay as much as they used to.

"It was even worse. Three or four years ago I didn't have this car. I had a small little truck and I was paying $50 a week to get back and forth to work," said Duncan.  

Drivers hope prices make a turnaround, and go in the opposite direction. 

    Acadian ambulances will remain in Jackson County. Supervisors just awarded Acadian a four year contract with options to renew. The vote was three-to-two, with supervisors Ken Taylor and Randy Bosarge voting against the new deal.

    A Gautier murder suspect heads to court Monday afternoon for his preliminary hearing. James Vanlaningham, Jr. is accused of killing his girlfriend, Amanda Hicks.

    The initial hearing gets underway Monday morning for an Ocean Springs martial arts instructor charged with two counts of sexual battery of a juvenile. Allen Todd Pisarich, owner of The Academy for Mixed Martial Arts, is expected in court at 11 a.m.

