As gas prices increase, drivers cope with change

Drivers at the pump may have seen a hike in gas prices lately. According to AAA.com, the average gas price has increased to $2.39 for the first time in 19 months.

With the national average at its highest price so far in 2017, Natasha Duncan is having a hard time coming to terms with the price of fuel.

"I hate the price of gas going up. It's awful. I used to be able to fill up my car for $25 - $30. Now it's $35 or more," said Duncan.

Just one year ago, the national average sat at $2.04.

While some people blame the season on the change in prices, Biloxi resident Michael Clemons has a slightly different idea.

"Every since Republicans came in office, prices go right back up. We're looking at $2.19 now, it's ridiculous. Trump has been in office now for a couple of months and here we go," said Clemons.

Even though gas prices seem to be on a rising trend, some drivers say they're lucky they don't have to pay as much as they used to.

"It was even worse. Three or four years ago I didn't have this car. I had a small little truck and I was paying $50 a week to get back and forth to work," said Duncan.

Drivers hope prices make a turnaround, and go in the opposite direction.

